Prashant Kishor Hospitalised After Sustaining Rib Injury During Arrah Roadshow In Bihar

Arrah: Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, reportedly sustained a rib injury during a roadshow in Bihar's Arrah on Friday. As per reports, the poll strategist-turned-politician was leaning out of his vehicle to greet supporters when the incident occurred, causing severe pain in his ribs.

The incident occurred when Prashant Kishor's vehicle was mobbed by a large crowd of enthusiastic supporters outside the Veer Kunwar Singh Stadium, where he was scheduled to address a public meeting as part of his ‘Badlaav Yatra’. As he attempted to greet the crowd, a bike rider allegedly collided with his car's door, causing the injury. After experiencing severe pain, Kishor was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctors confirmed the rib injury and referred him to Patna for further treatment.

As news of the incident surfaced, concerns about Kishor's health began to grow. However, his team has assured that he is stable and undergoing treatment. "We're confident that Prashant Kishor will bounce back soon," said a party spokesperson. The party supporters and workers have been praying for his speedy recovery, wishing him to resume his ‘Badlaav Yatra’ soon.

Notably, with the Bihar Assembly elections looming large, Kishor sustained injury at a crucial time. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is actively campaigning across the state, with its ‘Badlaav Yatra’ gaining momentum. The party's efforts to connect with the masses and bring about change seem to be yielding results, with many joining the party's ranks. Recently, Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey and former IPS officer Jayaprakash Singh joined the party, strengthening its cadre.