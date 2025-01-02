Prashant Kishor Joins Hunger Strike With BPSC Protesting Students In Patna

sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:55 IST, January 2nd 2025

Prashant Kishor Joins Hunger Strike Amid BPSC Row
Image: Republic Digital

Patna: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday announced that he was commencing a fast unto death to press the demand for cancellation of the recently held Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. Kishor made the announcement at the historic Gandhi Maidan here, a couple of kilometres from the spot where several aggrieved candidates have been on a round-the-clock protest for nearly two weeks.

"My demands include cancellation of the exam and holding of fresh tests. I also seek action against corrupt officials who had allegedly put posts, to be filled by the exams, on sale," Kishor told reporters.

On Monday, shortly after a delegation of protesters met Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Kishor had said he would wait for "48 hours" and intensify the stir if the Nitish Kumar government failed to take any action on the alleged paper leak for the Combined Competitive Exams held on December 13 last year. 

Updated 18:12 IST, January 2nd 2025

