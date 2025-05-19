Prashant Kishor Names Ex-BJP MP Uday Singh as Jan Suraaj Party's First National President

New Delhi: Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Monday announced that former BJP MP Uday Singh, also known as Pappu Singh, has been unanimously appointed as the party's first national president.

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Kishor stated that Singh's elevation was the result of a unanimous decision by the party’s core committee, formed specifically to choose the organisation's leadership. “It wasn’t just a majority decision — it was a consensus. Every member of the committee agreed that Uday Singh was the right person to lead Jan Suraaj at this critical juncture,” Kishor said.

A Veteran Politician at the Helm

Uday Singh, a two-time Member of Parliament from Purnea, parted ways with the BJP in 2019 to join the Congress.

In the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he lent his support to independent candidate Pappu Yadav.

Kishor reiterated his earlier stand that he would not assume any formal position within the party. “I have always maintained that I will not hold any post. With Uday Singh’s appointment, the leadership question has been settled, and I will now resume my padayatra across Bihar starting tomorrow,” Kishor said.