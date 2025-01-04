Prashant Kishor Responds to '₹2 Crore Vanity Van' Charge at BPSC Protest | Here's What He Says

New Delhi: Amid Prashant Kishor's hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan to press the demand for cancellation of an examination recently held by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), his vanity van became a subject of controversy. The vehicle, reportedly with many luxury facilities, is parked a few hundred metres from the site at the historic Gandhi Maidan, where Kishor launched his ‘aamaran anshan’ on Thursday evening.

Prashant Kishor's Reply To '₹2 Crore Vanity Van' Controversy

When asked about the presence of the vanity van, Jan Suraaj Party founder responded stating that he had refrained from using it during the protest.

“If I don't go to the bus, people ask if other people use the van. Well, it's someone else's house, they can go, they're not on a hunger strike, they can use the bathroom, they can go to the restroom. But I’m on a hunger strike, and if I go home to use the bathroom, journalists will say I went to eat or sleep,” he said.

The 47-year-old former political strategist further questioned, “Is the issue of where we relieve ourselves more important than the future of BPSC candidates?” He also challenged, “Would you question Prime Minister Modi or Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about the amenities they use?”

‘Vanity Van’ Near Prashant Kishor’s Protest Site In Patna Sparks Controversy

Kishor has called for the cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), which was held on December 13, due to allegations of a question paper leak. An FIR has been filed against Kishor and around 150 of his supporters by the district administration, which has deemed the protest at the site "illegal."

District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh emphasised that, per a Patna High Court order, no protests can take place outside the designated area at Gardani Bagh. Several candidates have been protesting at Gardani Bagh for nearly three weeks.