Updated 28 October 2025 at 16:06 IST
Prashant Kishor Enrolled As Voter In Bihar and Bengal; ECI Takes Note, Issues Notice
In Bengal, Prashant Kishor is registered as a voter at 121 Kalighat Road, where the Trinamool Congress office is located, under the Bhowanipore Assembly constituency. In Bihar, he is registered as a voter in the Kargahar Assembly constituency under the Sasaram parliamentary constituency.
- India News
- 2 min read
Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor has landed himself in a controversial situation after his name was found in the voter lists of two states, Bihar and West Bengal.
In Bengal, he is registered as a voter at 121 Kalighat Road, where the Trinamool Congress office is located, under the Bhowanipore Assembly constituency. His polling station is at St. Helen's School, Ranishankari Lane. For the unversed, Bhowanipore is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's constituency.
Kishor worked as a political consultant for Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress during the 2021 Assembly elections.
In Bihar, he is registered as a voter in the Kargahar Assembly constituency under the Sasaram parliamentary constituency. His polling station is the Madhya Vidyalay in Konar, which is Kishor's paternal village.
Advertisement
Kishor's party is contesting the Assembly polls in Bihar this year.
The political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party supremo is yet to issue a statement on the matter.
Advertisement
Following the revelation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Prashant Kishore on the registration of his name in two different states, which is illegal.
The ECI has asked Prashant Kishor to submit his response within three days.
This comes just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 28 October 2025 at 15:51 IST