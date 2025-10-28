Prashant Kishor Enrolled As Voter In Bihar and Bengal; ECI Takes Note, Issues Notice

Jan Suraaj Party Supremo Prashant Kishor's Name Found In Voter Lists of Bihar and Bengal, Sparks Controversy | Image: ANI (file)

Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor has landed himself in a controversial situation after his name was found in the voter lists of two states, Bihar and West Bengal.

In Bengal, he is registered as a voter at 121 Kalighat Road, where the Trinamool Congress office is located, under the Bhowanipore Assembly constituency. His polling station is at St. Helen's School, Ranishankari Lane. For the unversed, Bhowanipore is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's constituency.

Kishor worked as a political consultant for Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress during the 2021 Assembly elections.

In Bihar, he is registered as a voter in the Kargahar Assembly constituency under the Sasaram parliamentary constituency. His polling station is the Madhya Vidyalay in Konar, which is Kishor's paternal village.

Kishor's party is contesting the Assembly polls in Bihar this year.

The political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party supremo is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Following the revelation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Prashant Kishore on the registration of his name in two different states, which is illegal.

The ECI has asked Prashant Kishor to submit his response within three days.

This comes just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.