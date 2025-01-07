On Fast Unto Death, Prashant Kishor Seeks Private Room At Hospital, Gets Isolation Ward

Patna: Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj political party, has been admitted to a hospital after he resorted to fast unto death amid the ongoing BPSC protest in Bihar .

According to reports, Kishor had requested for a private single room at Medanta hospital in Patna, however, due to the unavailability of rooms, he was shifted to an isolation ward.

Prashant Kishor was admitted to the hospital as he was suffering from dehydration during his fast unto death amid the BPSC row.

Earlier today, Kishor was granted bail by a local court, a day after he was arrested for an ‘illegal’ fast unto death.

My fast unto death will continue, says Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor, when he was being taken to the hospital earlier today, had said that his fast unto death will continue.

“My fast unto death will continue,” he had said.

Party leaders took Kishor to a private healthcare facility in Patna in an ambulance after a doctor visited him at his home and advised hospitalisation.

"There are certain medical issues that need to be thoroughly examined. He is suffering from infection and dehydration. He is also weak and feeling discomfort," said the doctor.

Arrest and then bail

The police picked up Kishor early in the morning on Monday, in pursuance of an FIR lodged against him last week for holding a ‘fast unto death’ at Gandhi Maidan, in violation of a Patna High Court order that forbids any such demonstration at a place other than Gardani Bagh locality in the city. He was later released on bail.

Kishor has thrown his weight behind an ongoing protest by civil service aspirants to press the demand for cancellation of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams held last month amid allegations of question paper leak.

He began the hunger strike to press the demand on January 2 and was arrested on January 6.