Prashant Kishore To Contest From Kargahar Assembly Constituency In The Upcoming Bihar Elections

New Delhi: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishore is making his electoral debut by contesting from the Kargahar Assembly constituency in Bihar. Known for his role in shaping major election campaigns across India, Kishore has recently shifted focus to grassroots politics through his initiative Jan Suraaj. Through this campaign, Kishore claims he will bring systemic change to Bihar’s governance.

His decision to contest from Kargahar is widely regarded as a strategic move, given that the constituency lies in Rohtas district—a region where Jan Suraaj has been most active. Kishore has spent several months touring villages, engaging with local communities, and building a cadre of volunteers to advance his vision for clean and development-oriented politics in Bihar.

Kishore’s entry into electoral politics is being closely watched, given his past influence on campaigns for leaders like Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, and Mamata Banerjee.

Prashant Kishor started his career in the field of public health, working for nearly eight years with United Nations-funded programmes focused on healthcare initiatives. This grassroots-level exposure gave him a strong foundation in governance and development.

Prashant first came into the spotlight after playing a key role in strategising Narendra Modi’s election campaign as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2011.

From there, Kishor became one of India’s most sought-after political strategists, working with parties such as BJP, JD(U), INC, AAP, YSRCP, DMK, and TMC.