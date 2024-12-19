Pratap Sarangi in ICU With 2 Stitches, Mukesh Rajput's BP Still High: RML Hospital on Injured BJP MP

Rajnath Singh who met the two MPs in the hospital said the MPs would remain hospitalised for two more days. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, remain hospitalized at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following injuries sustained during Thursday’s chaotic scenes outside Parliament. Giving an update on their condition, RML's Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ajay Shukla, confirmed that both lawmakers suffered head injuries and are under close medical observation as doctors continue to assess their recovery. Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput had head injuries. Both have been given medication. Rajput ji's blood pressure is still high. We are doing our best possible. Sarangi ji is an elderly person, and when there is pushing and shoving, the BP could shoot up. This could lead to a heart arrest or stroke. Sarangi ji had been a cardiac patient. We are evaluating the situation," said RML MS Dr. Ajay Shukla.

'Sarangi in ICU with 2 Stitches'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who met the two MPs in the hospital said the MPs would remain hospitalised for two more days. "Two of our MPs - Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput are admitted to RML Hospital and I came to know about their condition. Pratap Sarangi has two stitches on his head and Mukesh Rajput also has a head injury. Both are stable. Doctors say that they will have to remain hospitalized for 2 or more days. Such incidents should not happen in a democracy," he said.

After meeting BJP MP Pratap Sarangi at the RML Hospital after getting injured today in the Parliament, Union Minister BL Verma said, "He is in the ICU and is under treatment. We could not speak to him much... The LoP Rahul Gandhi has blotted the temple of democracy..."

Parliament Scuffle

A political clash intensified on Thursday as the BJP and Congress filed cross-complaints over an alleged scuffle in the Parliament premises. BJP MPs, led by Anurag Thakur, lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for "assault and incitement."

Shortly after, a delegation of Congress MPs, including women MPs, approached Parliament Street Police, accusing BJP leaders of misbehaving with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during a scuffle in the Parliament premises.

Both the NDA and INDI bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was injured after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, who then fell on him. Sarangi claimed that he was standing near the stairs when another member of Parliament (MP) fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.