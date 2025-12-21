Pratapgarh Shocker: Man Lures 9-Year-Old Girl To Deserted Spot, Tries To Rape Her

Pratapgarh: A man allegedly attempted to rape a nine-year-old girl in the Udaidih market area in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening, police said. As per reports, a 32-year-old local man allegedly lured the child to a deserted spot and tried to commit the heinous act. Hearing the girl's cries for help, locals rushed to the spot, following which the man fled the spot.

As tension erupted in the market area, police were immediately deployed to the area to prevent any law-and-order situation. The accused is currently absconding, and police teams are conducting raids to trace him.

Meanwhile, the child was taken to the police station, where officials spoke to her and assured her family of strict action. Police said the incident took place when the girl had gone out to relieve herself.

Following the complaint of the girl's family, an FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In an unrelated incident, a 34-year-old man was recently arrested for raping a 15-year-old Class 7 student. The matter came to light after the girl got pregnant and gave birth to a baby in Gurugram. As per reports, the girl was not aware of the pregnancy until she experienced labour pain. When her parents took her to a hospital, doctors told them that she was pregnant.

The accused, who was married, worked in a private firm and lived near the girl's house. He had allegedly raped the child on multiple occasions and had threatened her to not tell her parents about the crime.

