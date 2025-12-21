Updated 21 December 2025 at 19:51 IST
Pratapgarh Shocker: Man Lures 9-Year-Old Girl To Deserted Spot, Tries To Rape Her
A man allegedly tried to rape a 9-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh after luring her to a deserted area. The accused fled the spot after the locals rushed to the spot upon hearing the child's cries for help.
Pratapgarh: A man allegedly attempted to rape a nine-year-old girl in the Udaidih market area in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening, police said. As per reports, a 32-year-old local man allegedly lured the child to a deserted spot and tried to commit the heinous act. Hearing the girl's cries for help, locals rushed to the spot, following which the man fled the spot.
As tension erupted in the market area, police were immediately deployed to the area to prevent any law-and-order situation. The accused is currently absconding, and police teams are conducting raids to trace him.
Meanwhile, the child was taken to the police station, where officials spoke to her and assured her family of strict action. Police said the incident took place when the girl had gone out to relieve herself.
Following the complaint of the girl's family, an FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
In an unrelated incident, a 34-year-old man was recently arrested for raping a 15-year-old Class 7 student. The matter came to light after the girl got pregnant and gave birth to a baby in Gurugram. As per reports, the girl was not aware of the pregnancy until she experienced labour pain. When her parents took her to a hospital, doctors told them that she was pregnant.
The accused, who was married, worked in a private firm and lived near the girl's house. He had allegedly raped the child on multiple occasions and had threatened her to not tell her parents about the crime.
Mission Shakti
Under the Mission Shakti campaign, the Pratapgarh Police on Sunday organised an awareness programme for girls and women in Pratapgarh. It informed the female population about government-operated helpline services, including Women Power Line 1090, Women's Helpline 181, Chief Minister's Helpline 1076, Police Helpline 112 and Child Helpline 1098, among others.
21 December 2025 at 19:29 IST