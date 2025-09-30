Updated 30 September 2025 at 20:12 IST
Praveer Ranjan Takes Over as Director General of CISF
Senior IPS officer Praveer Ranjan officially assumed charge as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Praveer Ranjan officially assumed charge as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday. Praveer's appointment is being seen as a significant leadership transition in one of India’s premier security agencies.
Praveer Ranjan's Background
Prior to his appointment, Ranjan served as the Special Director General of CISF, where he was responsible for overseeing the Airport Security sector. Under his leadership, the force strengthened its aviation security protocols across major airports in the country, enhancing passenger safety and operational efficiency.
Praveer holds decades of experience in policing and internal security. He is expected to bring strategic vision and operational rigor to the CISF, which plays a critical role in safeguarding vital installations, including airports, nuclear plants, and government infrastructure.
Shri Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS, handed over the customary baton to Sh. Praveer Ranjan, IPS, who assumed the office of Director General, CISF.
His appointment comes at a time when the CISF is expanding its footprint in emerging sectors and adapting to evolving security challenges.
Ranjan’s expertise in counter-terrorism, intelligence, and public safety is regarded as a valuable asset and a strong driving force.
Farewell to DG Rajwinder Singh Bhatti
The CISF bid a proud farewell to Director General Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS, upon his superannuation today. A valedictory ceremony held at CISF Headquarters in New Delhi honoured his distinguished service and visionary leadership.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 19:55 IST