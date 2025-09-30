Praveer Ranjan Takes Over as Director General of CISF

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Praveer Ranjan officially assumed charge as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday. Praveer's appointment is being seen as a significant leadership transition in one of India’s premier security agencies.

Praveer Ranjan, IPS

Praveer Ranjan's Background

Prior to his appointment, Ranjan served as the Special Director General of CISF, where he was responsible for overseeing the Airport Security sector. Under his leadership, the force strengthened its aviation security protocols across major airports in the country, enhancing passenger safety and operational efficiency.

Praveer holds decades of experience in policing and internal security. He is expected to bring strategic vision and operational rigor to the CISF, which plays a critical role in safeguarding vital installations, including airports, nuclear plants, and government infrastructure.

Shri Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS, handed over the customary baton to Sh. Praveer Ranjan, IPS, who assumed the office of Director General, CISF.

His appointment comes at a time when the CISF is expanding its footprint in emerging sectors and adapting to evolving security challenges.

Ranjan’s expertise in counter-terrorism, intelligence, and public safety is regarded as a valuable asset and a strong driving force.

Farewell to DG Rajwinder Singh Bhatti

Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS