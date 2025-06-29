Tension In Prayagraj's Karchana: Chandrashekhar Azad's Supporters Clash With Police, Damage Vehicles

Prayagraj: Tensions flared in the Karchana police station area of Yamunanagar zone as a protest by Azad Samaj Party (ASP) workers spiraled into violence on Sunday.

Tension In Prayagraj's Karchana Between ASP Workers And Police

The clash erupted after ASP leader Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan was allegedly stopped by authorities at the Circuit House, sparking outrage among his supporters.

Stone Pelting At Police

ASP workers, angered by the police action, blocked the Bhadevra intersection in protest. The situation escalated when protesters began pelting stones, targeting Police personnel, Journalists. Multiple vehicles, including those belonging to Police were damaged.

Karchana Police Station, Naini Police Station and SDM Karchana’s official vehicle are reportedly damaged in the the stone pelting.

Background of the Protest

Chandrashekhar Azad was scheduled to visit a village in Karchana, where a Dalit youth was recently burnt to death. ASP workers had gathered to demand justice and express solidarity with the victim’s family.

As police attempted to disperse the crowd and clear the roadblock, a heated confrontation took place between ASP workers and the police administration.