Pregnant Delhi Police Constable's Astonishing 145kg Weightlift Wins Bronze And Audience Admiration At Andhra Championship

New Delhi: A 7-months pregnant Delhi Police constable left an unforgettable memory at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025-26 held in Andhra Pradesh after she lifted an astonishing 145 kg. Her jaw-dropping display of strength and determination left the audience in disbelief and admiration for her physical prowess and dedication to her sport.

The 31-year-old Delhi Police constable Sonika Yadav, competing in the 84-kg category, surprised everyone by lifting an astonishing 145 kg and winning a bronze medal for herself. What made Sonika's achievement more extraordinary was the fact that she was seven months pregnant at the time, a detail that astonished everyone in the audience. As news of her pregnancy spread, the crowd's initial shock gave way to thunderous applause, with many in attendance rising to their feet to pay tribute to the fighting spirit of the daring Delhi Police woman constable.

Constable Sonika Yadav's performance was a masterclass in focus, technique, and raw power. As she took to the platform, her mindset and confidence belied the physical demands of her pregnancy, and she went on to deliver a series of lifts that left the audience and judges in awe. The audience termed her achievement an example of her unyielding passion for weightlifting and her refusal to let her pregnancy define her limitations.

Speaking about her impressive feat, Sonika said, "I wanted to prove to myself that I could still do it, pregnancy or not. I didn't want my baby bump to be a barrier to achieving my goals." Her determination is an inspiration to women, particularly those who may be facing their own unique challenges.

The Delhi Police constable's achievement has also drawn a wave of admiration and support from her colleagues and superiors in the police department. "Sonika's performance is a shining example of the strength and dedication of our police force," said a senior Delhi Police official, adding that the police department is incredibly proud of her and looks forward to seeing her continue to excel in her sport.

Sonika Reached Out To Lucy Martins For Guidance On Instagram

Sonika Yadav's path to becoming a champion was paved with dedication and passion for fitness. Even as she prepared for motherhood, she refused to put her athletic ambitions on hold. Her husband had initially assumed she would scale back her gym routine, but Sonika was adamant about continuing to push herself.

Weightlifting had become an integral part of her pregnancy journey, and it was her determination that propelled her to a bronze medal win in the championship in Andhra Pradesh. Sonika's impressive performance showcased her hard work, as she lifted 125 kg in squats, 80 kg in bench press, and an astonishing 145 kg in the deadlift.

Inspired by Lucy Martins, a woman who had achieved similar feats during pregnancy, Sonika reached out to her on Instagram for guidance and training tips. She kept her pregnancy a closely guarded secret, donning loose-fitting clothes to conceal her baby bump. But when her remarkable performance was revealed, the crowd erupted in a standing ovation, and her fellow female police officers rushed to congratulate her, cameras in hand.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani Recognised Her Achievements

A 2014-batch constable, Sonika is currently part of the Community Policing Cell. She is known for her continuous efforts against drug abuse during her previous role as a beat officer in Majnu Ka Tila. Her achievements have garnered recognition, including an honour from the Delhi Police Commissioner and acknowledgment from Union Minister Smriti Irani.

With the support of her husband, Ankur Bana, Sonika prioritised her health and safety throughout her pregnancy, consulting her doctor at every step.