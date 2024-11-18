sb.scorecardresearch
  • Pregnant Russian Tourist Among 15 Rescued from Sea in Goa Over Weekend

Published 19:40 IST, November 18th 2024

Pregnant Russian Tourist Among 15 Rescued from Sea in Goa Over Weekend

A pregnant Russian woman was saved off Benaulim Beach in south Goa. ver the weekend, 15 people, including five Russians, were rescued from drowning in Goa.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image of drowning.
Representative image of drowning. | Image: PTI
19:40 IST, November 18th 2024