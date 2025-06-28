Hospital Horror: Nurse Applies Acid Instead of Gel on Pregnant Woman in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A shocking case of medical negligence has come to light from Bhokardan Rural Hospital in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, where a pregnant woman was burnt after a nurse accidentally applied acid instead of gel before a sonography.

28-year-old Shila Sandeep Bhalerao had been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning after she experienced labour pains. But just before her sonography, the nurse applied a chemical substance on her stomach that caused severe burning within minutes.

Severe Burning and Swelling Reported

Soon after the substance was applied, Shila complained of intense pain and swelling in her lower abdomen. Doctors rushed in, but by the time they realised the seriousness of the situation, her sensitive skin had already suffered serious burns.

Despite the pain and injuries, Shila gave birth to a healthy baby around half an hour later. Thankfully, the child was unharmed. However, Shila suffered deep burns on her stomach and nearby areas and was immediately shifted to a special ward for further treatment.

Family Alleges Negligence, Nurse Went Missing