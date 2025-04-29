Justice BR Gavai Appointed Next Chief Justice Of India

Updated April 29th 2025, 20:25 IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice BR Gavai as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) with effect from May 14. Justice Gavai will take over the charge as the 52nd CJI after the incumbent CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna, will retire on May 13. Notably, Justice Gavai would also be the second CJI belonging to the Scheduled Caste community after Justice KG Balakrishnan, who retired as the CJI in 2010.
Published April 29th 2025, 20:20 IST