President Droupadi Murmu Confers 92 Distinguished Service Medals To Serving, Retired Armed Forces Personnel

New Delhi: In a solemn and prestigious event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) upon distinguished military officers during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II) on Wednesday. The award recognises exceptional leadership and distinguished service during conflict or hostilities, honoring the unwavering commitment of India’s armed forces.

President Droupadi Murmu Confers Uttam Yudh Seva Medals

Among the recipients of the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal were Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, Air Marshal Sujeet Pushpakar Dharkar (Retd), Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha (Retd).

These officers have demonstrated remarkable operational excellence and strategic leadership in challenging combat situations, earning them one of the highest military honors for wartime service.

Ceremony of Valor

The Defence Investiture Ceremony witnessed the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other dignitaries, who applauded the recipients for their dedication to national security. The event also saw the conferral of Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSMs) and Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs) to several senior officers across the Indian Armed Forces, Indian Coast Guard, and Border Roads Organisation.

Uttam Yudh Seva Medal

The Uttam Yudh Seva Medal is awarded to officers who have displayed extraordinary leadership and operational brilliance in military operations. The recipients have played crucial roles in safeguarding India’s sovereignty, leading critical missions with unwavering courage and strategic acumen.