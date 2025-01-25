President Droupadi Murmu Lauds ISRO's Giant Leaps In Space, Advocates For ‘One Nation One Election’

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, praising the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its remarkable achievements in space exploration. She noted that ISRO has become the fourth country to successfully conduct a space docking experiment, a testament to India's growing capabilities in space technology.

President Murmu also stressed the Genome India Project, which has made major strides in exploring the human genome and its applications in biotechnology and public healthcare. The project has made the genome sequencing of 10000 Indians available for further research, paving the way for new discoveries and innovations.

In her address, the President also advocated for the "One Nation One Election" initiative, which aims to synchronise election schedules across the country. She emphasised the benefits of this approach, including enhanced governance, reduced financial strain, and increased consistency in policy-making.

The President also reflected on India's progress over the past 75 years, highlighting the country's transformation from a poverty-stricken nation to a major player in the global economy. She credited the Constitution for providing the framework for this growth and emphasised the importance of inclusive development and social welfare.

The President also praised India's athletes for their outstanding performances in international competitions, including the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games. She noted that India's sportsmen and women have made the nation proud with their winning drive and inspired the next generation to aim higher.

Key Highlights of President Droupadi Murmu’s Address: