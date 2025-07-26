We've All Seen How India Helped Maldives: President Muizzu Showers Praise After PM Modi Visit To Male

Male: Maldives Prime Minister Mohamed Muizzu showered praises on India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit saying they all have seen how India has helped his country in the past adding nobody should have any doubts how it’s going to be a very crucial partner for us going forward.

“We all have seen how India has helped the Maldives in the past, and nobody will doubt how India will be a very crucial partner going forward,” Muizzu said while speaking to press.

On being asked about his plan to visit India this year, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu says, “I hope so. I don't know whether this year or not, but maybe in the near future.”

Speaking on tourism and shared bond between the two nations, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said, "India is one of the major tourism countries that helps the Maldives with tourism. With PM Modi's visit, it is going to increase a lot. I am sure that people-to-people exchange between the two countries will greatly boost because of this visit."

Highlights of PM Modi's strategic visit to Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Male to a ceremonial welcome and was received by Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. He held a bilateral meeting with President Muizzu and jointly inaugurated Maldives' new defence building, which prominently featured a large cutout of PM Modi.

The two nations signed several strategic agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and participated in other key diplomatic engagements.

PM Modi's cut out on Maldives new defence building in Male

Post his bilateral meeting with President Muizzu, PM Modi said, “Held very fruitful discussions with President Muizzu. Maldives is at the core of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ and Mahasagar Vision. Our discussion covered several sectors, notably commercial and cultural linkages. We both agree that the India-Maldives friendship will always be bright and clear.”