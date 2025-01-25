Published 20:44 IST, January 25th 2025
President Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards To 93 Armed Forces Personnel On Republic Day Eve
On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu has approved Gallantry awards to 93 Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel
New Delhi: On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu has approved Gallantry awards to 93 Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel, including 11 posthumous awards. These awards are recognition honours for their exceptional bravery, selfless service, and devotion to duty. The recipients include two Kirti Chakras, 14 Shaurya Chakras, one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 66 Sena Medals, two Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), and eight Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).
Notably, 11 of these awards are posthumous, acknowledging the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave soldiers. In addition to the Gallantry awards, the President has also approved 305 defence decorations for Armed Forces and other personnel, including ‘Param Vishisht Seva Medals’, ‘Uttam Yudh Seva Medals’, and ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medals’, among others. These awards demonstrate the nation's gratitude to the armed forces personnel for their dedication and service.
Gallantry Awards
The approved Gallantry awards include:
- 2 Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous award, which is the second-highest peacetime gallantry award in India.
- 14 Shaurya Chakras, including three posthumous awards, which is the third-highest peacetime gallantry award in India.
- 1 Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), which is awarded for exceptional gallantry.
- 66 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous awards, which recognise distinguished service of a high order.
- 2 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and eight Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), which honour gallantry in the Navy and Air Force, respectively.
Defence Decorations
In addition to the Gallantry awards, the President has also approved 305 defence decorations for the Armed Forces and other personnel. These include:
- 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, which recognise distinguished service of the most exceptional order.
- 5 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, which honour the distinguished service of an exceptional order during war or conflict.
- 57 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, which recognise distinguished service of an exceptional order.
- 10 Yudh Seva Medals, which honour distinguished service during war or conflict.
- 1 Bar to Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), which recognises exceptional devotion to duty.
- 43 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), which honour distinguished service and devotion to duty.
- 8 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty) and 15 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), which recognise devotion to duty in the Navy and Air Force, respectively.
- 4 Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and 132 Vishisht Seva Medals, which honour distinguished service of a high order.
