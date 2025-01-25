President Murmu Approves Gallantry Awards To 93 Armed Forces Personnel On Republic Day Eve

New Delhi: On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu has approved Gallantry awards to 93 Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel, including 11 posthumous awards. These awards are recognition honours for their exceptional bravery, selfless service, and devotion to duty. The recipients include two Kirti Chakras, 14 Shaurya Chakras, one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 66 Sena Medals, two Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), and eight Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Notably, 11 of these awards are posthumous, acknowledging the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave soldiers. In addition to the Gallantry awards, the President has also approved 305 defence decorations for Armed Forces and other personnel, including ‘Param Vishisht Seva Medals’, ‘Uttam Yudh Seva Medals’, and ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medals’, among others. These awards demonstrate the nation's gratitude to the armed forces personnel for their dedication and service.

Gallantry Awards

The approved Gallantry awards include:

- 2 Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous award, which is the second-highest peacetime gallantry award in India.

- 14 Shaurya Chakras, including three posthumous awards, which is the third-highest peacetime gallantry award in India.

- 1 Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), which is awarded for exceptional gallantry.

- 66 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous awards, which recognise distinguished service of a high order.

- 2 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and eight Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), which honour gallantry in the Navy and Air Force, respectively.

Defence Decorations

In addition to the Gallantry awards, the President has also approved 305 defence decorations for the Armed Forces and other personnel. These include: