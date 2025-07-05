President Murmu Flags Off 134th Durand Cup, Appreciates Armed Forces' Role In Promoting Spirit Of Football Tournament

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday flagged off the three iconic Durand Cup trophies, formally marking the commencement of the 134th edition of Asia's oldest and India's most prestigious football tournament. The President kicked off the tournament at a grand ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre (RBCC), which is scheduled to begin on July 23. Notably, the President performed this symbolic gesture for the second consecutive year, reaffirming the Durand Cup's enduring importance as a unique confluence of sport, service, and nationhood.

The prestigious football tournament promises to be an exhilarating celebration of sport, service, and nationhood. The ceremony was attended by senior military figures, including General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff and Lt General RC Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command and Patron, Durand Cup Organising Committee (DCOC) and renowned Indian footballer and Arjuna Award recipient Sandesh Jhingan. The ceremony also continued a proud post-independence tradition of the Supreme Commander’s direct association with the Durand Cup.

Living Symbol of India's Footballing Heritage: President Murmu

Speaking at the occasion, President Murmu acknowledged the Durand Cup as a living symbol of India's footballing heritage and the Armed Forces' sporting commitment. “Football has a special place in the hearts of millions. It is not just a sport; it is a passion. The game of football is all about strategy, endurance and working together towards a common goal. Events like the Durand Cup not only foster the spirit of the game but also help develop the next generation of football players, providing them with a platform to grow.” She appreciated the role of the Armed Forces in keeping alive and promoting the spirit of the Durand Cup.

CDS General Anil Chauhan said that the Durand Cup was a legacy of valour, discipline, and unity that reflects the finest traditions of our Armed Forces and our nation. “The Durand Cup is a legacy of valour, discipline, and unity that reflects the finest traditions of our Armed Forces and our nation. As we embark on another chapter of this historic competition, we are honoured by the presence of the Hon’ble President of India in flagging off this edition. This gesture reaffirms the enduring bond between sport, service, and the spirit of India," he added.

Footballer Sandesh Jhingan, who has also captained the national side on several occasions, recalled his enduring experiences with the Durand Cup and said, “We have gathered here today to not merely unveil a trophy, but to celebrate a legacy, a century old tradition, that has, thanks to the Indian Army’s spirit of unwavering dedication and sacrifice, played a vital role in shaping the journey of Indian football: the Durand Cup.”

Trophies Embark on Multi-City Tour

The trio of revered trophies, including the Durand Cup, the President's Cup, and the Shimla Trophy, will embark on a multi-city tour across five host states: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur. The Trophy Tour aims to ignite public enthusiasm and community pride in the lead-up to the tournament's kick-off. Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, Chairman, Standing Working Committee, Durand Football Tournament Society, conveyed best wishes to all participating teams for successful and spirited matches and said that the Durand Football Tournament Society had long stood as a symbol of excellence in promoting football in our nation.

About The Durand Cup

For over a century, the Durand Cup has been a proud symbol of India's footballing legacy, standing as Asia's oldest and the world's third-oldest football tournament. Since its inception in Shimla in 1888, the tournament has undergone big transformations, relocating to New Delhi in 1940 and later shifting to Kolkata in 2019 under the Eastern Command's aegis. Today, the Durand Cup is a multi-city, multi-state sporting spectacle, having grown exponentially over the past six years. In 2025, the tournament will be played across five states – West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur – for the first time ever.