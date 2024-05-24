Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Thursday said this is the time when a "guiding light" is needed that can help humanity wade smoothly through this "critical phase" of conflicts, environmental hazards and security challenges.

In a recorded video message that was played at an event held at the National Museum here to mark the occasion of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima, she also said that valued principles espoused by Lord Buddha can ensure peace and harmony in the society, country and the world.

Advertisement

"Today I would like to reassert the sublime message of compassion, peace and harmony given by the Sakhyamuni Buddha. The full moon day of Vaisakha has special significance as it is the most auspicious day, not only for the followers and practitioners of Buddha Dhamma, but for all those who are working to spread peace, compassion and harmony," President Murmu said, as PTI reported.

It commemorates the day of the birth of Siddhartha Gautama at Lumbini, his enlightenment as the Buddha in Bodh Gaya and his Mahaparinirvana at Kushinagar. Thus, it becomes the "triple sacred day" for the followers, she said.

Advertisement

"Today, we live in a world marred by conflicts, environmental hazards, social tensions and security challenges, all of which cause anxiety, uncertainty and fear among human beings. This is the time, when we need a guiding light that can help us wade smoothly through this critical phase. It is now more evident than ever that humility and empathy are essential for the well-being of all," the president said.

The practice of Dhamma and the teachings of the Buddha are crucial to finding "useful and lasting solutions to the unavoidable conflicts that arise in our lives," she said.

Advertisement

"These valued principles can ensure peace and harmony in the society, country and the world," President Murmu said.

"Being the land of Buddha, India is committed to serve humanity and has made singular contribution towards global peace and prosperity... May the teachings of Buddha continue to guide humanity on the path of harmony and peace," she said.

Advertisement

The event was hosted by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the National Museum (where some of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha is enshrined), the organisers said in a statement.

For the "first time", prayers for unity, harmony and world peace were held at five historical landmarks of Buddha Dhamma in Delhi -- Shanti Stupa, the Peace Pagoda, Indraprastha Park, Ring Road; Ashokan Rock Edict, East of Kailash; Ashoka Pillar, Firoz Shah Kotla; Buddha Jayanti Park along the ridge, and the Asoka Mission, Mehrauli, it said.

Advertisement

Around 50 monks from Subharti University, Meerut, Delhi University and the Himalayan Buddhist Cultural Association with representation from Nalanda, Theravada, and Mahayana traditions prayed at these sites to gain merit for everyone and for harmony and peace in a strife-torn world, the statement said.