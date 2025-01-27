President Murmu Hosts 'At Home' Reception At Rashtrapati Bhavan Showcasing South India's Heritage

New Delhi: The 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, was a vibrant celebration of South India's diverse cultural heritage. The event, held on Republic Day, brought together guests from across the country to experience the rich art, music, textiles, and cuisine of the region. The reception was designed to be inclusive, with special provisions made for assisting differently-abled guests. The event featured a unique welcome ceremony, where couples from each of the five southern states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, greeted guests in their native languages while dressed in traditional attire.

The event showcased the region's unique cultural elements, including a musical performance by artists from the southern states and a display of textiles representing the unique fabric traditions of the region. The attendees were also treated to a variety of South Indian dishes during the high tea.

Indonesian President, PM Modi And Others Attended President's ‘At Home’ Reception

The reception was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was the chief guest for this year’s Republic Day parade, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union ministers, top civil and military officers, and diplomats.

‘Divyangjan’, ‘Drone Didis’ Were Special Invitees

The reception was designed to be more inclusive, with provisions made for assisting the ‘divyangjan’ guests, ensuring their comfort throughout the event. In addition, start-up founders and other eminent personalities from various professions were also in attendance, reflecting the importance of diverse contributions to society.

The highlight of the reception was the presence of special invitees, including 'drone didis' (rural women trained in agricultural drone technology), women achievers, natural farming agriculturists, and 'divyangjan' (differently-abled) achievers. Their inclusion reflected the diverse fields of accomplishment and the theme of empowering individuals from all walks of life.

Display Of Traditional Lamps

The main highlight of the event was the display of traditional lamps, such as the Nachiarkoil Kuthuvilakku, a brass lamp from the historic town of Nachiarkoil in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district. These lamps, crafted by the Kammalar community, are a symbol of the region's rich artisan tradition. The lamp’s design includes a central pillar crowned with a “Prabhai", often shaped like a swan or hamsa.

The Nilavilakku, a similar ornamental lamp commonly found in Kerala, was also showcased. These lamps, typically seen in many Kerala households, are integral to the state’s cultural and religious practices.

