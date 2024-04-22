President Murmu on Two-Day Tour in Uttarakhand From April 23, To Attend Ganga Aarti at Rishikesh | Image:@X

Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day tour of Uttarakhand from Tuesday, during which she will attend Ganga aarti at Rishikesh and other programmes, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Murmu will also attend the fourth convocation of AIIMS-Rishikesh on Tuesday, it said on Monday.

Advertisement

"On the same evening, she will attend the Ganga aarti at Rishikesh," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the president will grace the convocation ceremony of officer trainees of the Indian Forest Service (2022 batch) at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun, it added.