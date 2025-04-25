President Murmu To Attend State Funeral of Pope Francis In Vatican City

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be in Vatican City from April 25 - 26 to attend the state funeral of chief priest of Catholic church Pope Francis and offer condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India.

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta on April 21 after a pro-longed illness during which he remained admitted to hospital for over a month.

Pope Francis was the first Latin American pontiff to lead the Roman Catholic Church after taking over from Pope Benedict XVI on March 13, 2013.

President Murmu to pay homage to Pope Francis

On April 25, President Murmu will pay homage to Pope Francis by laying a wreath at the Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. On April 26, President Murmu will attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, where dignitaries from around the world will also be present.

"His Holiness Pope Francis will be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," MEA said in a statement.

India on Thursday declared that state mourning will be observed on April 26 in honour of the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See.

Earlier, India declared a 3-day mourning on the passing away of Pope Francis.

Sharing his condolences on the death of Pope Francis, PM Modi on Monday said that his affection for the people of India would always be cherished.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.”