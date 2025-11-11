President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan Condole Delhi Blast Victims, Pray For Recovery

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan have expressed their condolences for the loss of lives in the high-intensity blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort that occurred on Monday evening, leaving at least eight people dead and many others injured.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the blast that has taken place in Delhi. I pray for quick recovery of those injured," President Murmu said in a post on X.

"Deeply anguished by the blast in Delhi this evening. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," Vice-President Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

The Home Minister told ANI that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah said the NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation and orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles.

"Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi and spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, government sources said on Monday.

Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital, told ANI that the condition of one of the injured is stable.