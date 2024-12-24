President to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children on December 26

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will on Thursday confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children from 14 states and Union territories.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement that it would celebrate Veer Bal Diwas and the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar with nationwide activities, highlighting the achievements and potential of India's youngsters.

This year, 17 children from 14 states and Union territories will be conferred with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu, it added.

The award recognises exceptional achievements in seven categories -- art and culture; bravery; innovation; science and technology; social service; sports; and environment.

The honourees -- seven boys and 10 girls -- will receive a medal, certificate and a citation booklet as part of the recognition.

The centerpiece of the celebration, the national programme for Veer Bal Diwas, will take place at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present on the occasion, inaugurating the Suposhit Panchayat scheme that aims to bolster nutritional security at the grassroots.

The event will also feature a march-past led by children, representing diverse cultures.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi will deliver the opening address, setting the tone for a day dedicated to nurturing young minds and fostering creativity, the ministry said in its statement.

Approximately 3,500 children, including the awardees, will participate in the event, which will feature cultural performances showcasing India's rich heritage.

Educational and creative activities will engage children around the country.

Schools, childcare institutions and Anganwadi centres will host storytelling sessions, creative writing competitions, poster-making events, essay writing, poetry recitals and quizzes.

Online platforms such as MyGov and MYBharat will also facilitate participation.

Veer Bal Diwas is dedicated to inspiring young Indians to contribute to the nation's progress by upholding the values of courage, innovation and service.

Through programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and Suposhit Panchayat, the government reaffirms its commitment to empowering the next generation and fostering a culture of excellence, the ministry said.