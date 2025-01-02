Pressure Cooker IED Recovered In Reasi District, Indian Army Foils Major Terror Attack

Reasi: A timely swift action by the Indian Army averted a major terror attack in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, where the army jawans recovered a pressure cooker IED on Thursday. According to the security forces, a pressure cooker IED (Improvised Explosive Device) was recovered by the 58 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army in the Mahore area of Reasi.

As per the information, the recovered IED reportedly contained 1.5 kg of high-powered explosives, designed to cause massive damage and loss of life. However, the Indian Army's timely intervention prevented a major terror attack.

It is said that the recovery was made from a forested area in the Angrala area of Mahore located in Reasi. The Indian Army's bomb disposal squad safely defused the IED, preventing any collateral damage.