Prime Accused in Alleged Love Jihad Murder Case in Nalbari Shot Dead by Assam Police

High tension has gripped Assam’s Nalbari district following a brutal machete attack on a youth and his minor niece on Sunday evening, which subsequently led to a fatal police encounter on Monday.

The prime accused, Roz Ali, was shot by police in Mukalmua after he allegedly tried to escape custody, while a second suspect, Asif (Ashik) Ali, remains under investigation.

Roz Ali | Source: X

The violent incident occurred on the evening of May 31, 2026, when Madhurjya Barman, an office-bearer of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), was riding home on a scooter with his 17-year-old niece. As they neared Gangapur, just 300 meters from their home, they were abruptly intercepted by attackers armed with sharp weapons.

The attackers launched a sudden assault on the two before fleeing into the night. Madhurjya Barman sustained deep wounds to his head and neck and died on the spot. His niece suffered critical injuries during the struggle.

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Local residents rushed her to a nearby hospital before she was moved to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital, where she is currently fighting for her life in the intensive care unit.

The attack has sparked widespread public outrage and protests across Nalbari, with local student bodies taking to the streets to demand justice. Neighbors and family members have alleged that the ambush was an act of retaliation because the minor girl had recently rejected a romantic proposal from Roz Ali. This rejection has led several local outfits to term the incident a case of "Love Jihad."

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Following the murder, the Assam Police launched an intensive manhunt across the region to track down the killers. On Monday, intelligence led a large police team to a hideout in the riverine char areas of Mukalmua, where Roz Ali was tracking to lie low.

Police officials state that during the raid, Ali tried to snatch a service weapon from an officer to make a break for it, forcing the team to open fire. He was hit during the scuffle and later died from his injuries at a local hospital.