'Yoga Brings World Together': PM Modi Celebrates 11th Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam

International Yoga Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day celebration in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, urging people worldwide to embrace yoga as a path to peace, health, and harmony. The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

“Yoga isn’t just about exercise; it’s a way of life,” said PM Modi, emphasizing that yoga is for everyone, irrespective of age, ability, or background. He highlighted how yoga transcends boundaries and brings the world together, offering a chance to pause and find balance amidst global challenges.

PM Modi spoke about yoga’s significant impact on both physical and mental health. “Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe again,” he said, acknowledging the growing tensions around the world. He pointed out how yoga helps individuals achieve balance and promotes a sense of unity.

“Yoga is not just an exercise, it’s a system that takes us from 'me' to 'we,'” Modi added. He expressed hope that yoga could guide the world toward peace and understanding, especially in the face of growing instability across nations.

PM Modi also spoke about India’s ongoing efforts to integrate yoga with modern scientific research. He praised the work done by AIIMS Delhi in studying the therapeutic benefits of yoga, particularly for cardiac and neurological health. “Yoga plays a critical role in mental health and women’s health,” he stated.

Looking back, PM Modi recalled the historic moment when 175 countries supported India’s proposal at the United Nations to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day. “This unity and support is not an everyday occurrence in today’s world,” he said, highlighting the immense global embrace of yoga.

The PM also emphasized how yoga has now become an integral part of daily life for millions of people worldwide, stating that it has evolved into a global movement. He noted, “From the Sydney Opera House to the peaks of Mount Everest, yoga has spread across the world, sending a powerful message of unity.”

Yoga Day Celebrations In Visakhapatnam

In Visakhapatnam, an estimated five lakh participants gathered for a mass yoga session stretching over 26 kilometers. Along with PM Modi, key figures such as Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan participated in the celebrations.

Chief Minister Naidu expressed gratitude to PM Modi for popularizing yoga globally. “Yoga is now practiced in 175 countries and at 12 lakh locations,” he noted, also mentioning how yoga has contributed to better mental and physical health worldwide.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised the role of technology, especially artificial intelligence, in making yoga more accessible. He mentioned how 22,000 tribal students set a Guinness World Record for performing Surya Namaskar, thanks to the Prime Minister’s initiative.