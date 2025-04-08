Jaipur Serial Blast Case: 4 Terrorists Sentenced to Life, Victims’ Families to Get ₹50 Lakh Compensation Each

Jaipur Serial Blast Case: 4 Terrorists Sentenced to Life | Image: X

In a major development in the Jaipur serial blast and live bomb recovery case, a special court on Tuesday sentenced four terrorists to life imprisonment. The convicts — Saifur Rehman, Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, and Shahbaz Ahmed — were found guilty of planting bombs and attempting to cause mass destruction in Jaipur.

The verdict brought a sense of justice to the families of the deceased, who had waited for years to see punishment for the culprits behind the 2008 serial blasts that killed dozens and injured many more.

Compensation Announced for Victims’ Families

The administration announced that each family of the deceased would receive ₹50 lakh as compensation. In addition to the financial aid, one member from each victim's family would be offered a contractual job.