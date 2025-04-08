Jaipur Serial Blast Case: 4 Terrorists Sentenced to Life, Victims’ Families to Get ₹50 Lakh Compensation Each

In a major development in the Jaipur serial blast and live bomb recovery case, a special court on Tuesday sentenced four terrorists to life imprisonment. The convicts — Saifur Rehman, Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, and Shahbaz Ahmed — were found guilty of planting bombs and attempting to cause mass destruction in Jaipur.
The verdict brought a sense of justice to the families of the deceased, who had waited for years to see punishment for the culprits behind the 2008 serial blasts that killed dozens and injured many more.
The administration announced that each family of the deceased would receive ₹50 lakh as compensation. In addition to the financial aid, one member from each victim's family would be offered a contractual job.
A protest by the minority community against the Waqf Bill turned violent in Kanaigore, Krishnanagar, on the Krishnanagar-Nabadwip State Highway. Demonstrators attacked vehicles on the highway.
On 'Operation Smile' being run by the police in the state to search for missing people, IG Nilesh Anand Bharne said, "This operation has been run since 2015... Today, this was reviewed by the Director General of Police... Since 2015, we have recovered over 7,000 missing persons. In 2024, we recovered over 2,500 missing persons, the highest annual gross. We especially focus on women and children and till now, we have recovered 3331 children and over 2,500 women... We have not only recovered children from our state, but also from other states and hence, Uttarakhand Police has been appreciated on a national level..."
The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, officially came into force on April 8, 2025. The central government formalized the enactment through a notification published in The Gazette of India.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date of which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the Gazette notification stated.
Samajwadi Party's women's wing holds a protest against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta over her reported statement on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
A Samajwadi Party worker said, " We are protesting against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. She made a controversial statement against our party chief and former CM, who is also an MP (Akhilesh Yadav). She should apologise or else resign. She is not worthy of being a CM"
Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said, "As soon as the BJP government has been formed, news is coming from many places that some private schools has increased the fees by 60%, some by 40%, some by 25%. Parents are protesting in schools, and the government is sitting silent. When we held a press conference, the government woke up and till now the government has not passed any order that the increased fees of the schools will be returned to the parents. Till now, that order stands...As long as Arvind Kejriwal's government was there, private schools were kept under control and the private schools wanted that the AAP govt should go and the BJP government should come. It is clearly a conflict of interest. We have proved it today."
The members of the Muslim community on Tuesday took to the streets in Bishnupur to protest against the Waqf Amendment Act.
Amid ongoing chaos in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, People's Conference (JKPC) chief Sajjad Lone, Awami Itehad Party leader Khursheed Sheikh, and several People's Democratic Party (PDP) legislators submitted a notice expressing their intent to move a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.
The notice, handed to the Secretary-General on Tuesday, comes amid rising tension over the Opposition’s demand (excluding the BJP) to debate the Waqf Amendment Act, aimed at reforming the Waqf Board.
Even members of the National Conference had joined calls for reforms, but the Speaker declined to entertain the discussion, citing Rule 58, which bars debate on matters pending before the court.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday addressed criticism regarding his remarks on the Bengaluru sexual assault case, stating that misrepresenting his words to demean him is unfair. Speaking to the media, he pointed out that Karnataka has made the most use of funds under the Nirbhaya project compared to other states.
He reiterated his commitment to ensuring women's safety and expressed regret if his comments had hurt the sentiments of the nation's mothers.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar meets Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of UAE will be on a two-day visit to India starting Tuesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Monday.
Welcoming Mudra Yojana beneficiaries from across the country at his residence on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for their visit, calling it a moment of pride and inspiration.
“I thank you all for coming to my residence. It is said in our scriptures that when guests come to a house, the house becomes pure, so I welcome you all,” the Prime Minister said.
Thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), millions of small-scale entrepreneurs across India have confidently ventured into business. From stitching units and tea stalls to salons, mechanic shops, and mobile repair businesses, the scheme has supported diverse ventures.
During his interaction with Mudra Yojana beneficiaries, a proud entrepreneur from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, shared how the scheme transformed his life. "We promise you that we will make India a developed India together," he said, highlighting the positive changes in his business journey.
He runs a successful bakery, proudly mentioning, “Now, we do not face problems in getting a license from the government. My monthly turnover is 2.5 to 3 lakh rupees, and we have a staff of 7 to 8 people.”
This inspiring story showcases how Mudra Yojana is not just about loans but about creating opportunities, fostering entrepreneurship, and contributing to India’s development.
Speaking about the future, PM Modi assured that the central government will continue focusing on creating a robust ecosystem for aspiring entrepreneurs. “Our Government will continue ensuring access to credit, giving entrepreneurs the confidence and a chance to grow,” he added, reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering grassroots entrepreneurship
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with PMMY beneficiaries, individuals from across India shared how the scheme transformed their lives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his interaction with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.
