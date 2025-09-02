Updated 2 September 2025 at 10:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Manipur on September 13 - Reports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, according to officials in Aizawl. Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram, a major Act East Policy project. The Manipur visit, his first since ethnic violence in May 2023, is yet to be confirmed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, officials in Aizawl as mentioned in the media reports.
According to them, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram before proceeding to Manipur.
Mizoram Prepares for PM’s Arrival
Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with multiple departments and law enforcement agencies to review preparedness. “The meeting deliberated on security measures, traffic management, reception and street decoration,” a state government statement said. The arrangements also include participation from government employees, farmers, and students at the inaugural function in Lammaul, Aizawl.
Railway Project and Act East Policy
The Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which links Aizawl with Assam’s Silchar town, is part of the Centre’s Act East Policy. The project is expected to improve connectivity and boost economic integration across the Northeast region.
Manipur Visit Still Unconfirmed
While Mizoram officials indicated the Prime Minister would fly to Manipur after his Aizawl event, officials in Imphal could not confirm his visit. If it takes place, it will be Modi’s first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.
PM Modi In SCO
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China, stressing that India has consistently opposed terrorism and its funding.
“India has raised voice against terror financing,” he said, warning that double standards on the issue are unacceptable.
With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in attendance, Modi’s remarks took on added significance. He urged member nations to take collective action against the threat of terrorism, separatism, and extremism, calling it a shared challenge for the global community.
SCO Members Present
Apart from India and China, the SCO comprises Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The summit witnessed critical exchanges among leaders, but Modi’s firm stance against terrorism, delivered in the presence of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
(With Inputs From Agencies)
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 10:24 IST