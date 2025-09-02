Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Manipur on September 13 - Reports

According to them, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram before proceeding to Manipur.



Mizoram Prepares for PM’s Arrival

Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with multiple departments and law enforcement agencies to review preparedness. “The meeting deliberated on security measures, traffic management, reception and street decoration,” a state government statement said. The arrangements also include participation from government employees, farmers, and students at the inaugural function in Lammaul, Aizawl.



Railway Project and Act East Policy

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which links Aizawl with Assam’s Silchar town, is part of the Centre’s Act East Policy. The project is expected to improve connectivity and boost economic integration across the Northeast region.



Manipur Visit Still Unconfirmed

While Mizoram officials indicated the Prime Minister would fly to Manipur after his Aizawl event, officials in Imphal could not confirm his visit. If it takes place, it will be Modi’s first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

