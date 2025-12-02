Prime Minister’s Office to Move to New Complex Named ‘Sewa Teerth’

New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to move from its 78-year-old South Block residence to a new complex named "Sewa Teerth." The central government's working environment and location have undergone a significant transformation as a result of this transfer.

This shift of key government offices to the newly constructed Executive Enclave, under the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, arrives shortly after several Raj Bhavans (Governor’s Houses) were rebranded as Lok Bhavans.

The new administrative complex is being constructed as a modern replacement for the aging government facilities.

Sewa Teerth Buildings and Their Purpose

The PMO will begin operating from Sewa Teerth-1, which is the first among three newly constructed buildings in Executive Enclave-I, located next to Vayu Bhawan. The National Security Advisor's Office and the Cabinet Secretariat will be housed in the other two buildings, Sewa Teerth-2 and Sewa Teerth-3.

High-Level Activity Already Underway

The enclave is already under construction. On October 14, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan held a high-level meeting in Sewa Teerth-2. The meeting was held with the Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs, revealing that operations have already commenced in the new facility.

Kartavya Path Gets a New Look

The government's larger plan to renovate the central administrative zone along Kartavya Path (formerly known as Rajpath) includes this change.

The 3-kilometre ceremonial axis is being converted into a more open, pedestrian-friendly and integrated government district for smooth mobility and better accessibility.

Creation of the Common Central Secretariat

One of the most crucial parts of this initiative is the construction of a unified Common Central Secretariat (CCS), formally termed Kartavya Bhavan.

The complex includes ten newly built office buildings, which would bring together numerous government ministries that are currently split over older structures such as Shastri Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, and Krishi Bhawan.

The core of the new centralized administrative system is intended to be Kartavya Bhavan, a contemporary, energy-efficient governance center that would replace outdated colonial-era and post-independence buildings.

New Buildings Ready for Ministries

One of the CCS buildings, also called Kartavya Bhavan, was opened last month and has already started holding various ministries. In addition, three more CCS blocks are apparently ready for occupation.

Under the Central Vista concept, the ancient South Block and North Block buildings will eventually be transformed into museums as part of the projected Yuga Yugin Bharat Sangrahalaya.

An agreement has been reached with France's Museum Development Agency to facilitate this transition, which will help direct the redevelopment of these structures into significant venues for cultural and historical exhibitions.

Why the Move Was Needed

Prime Minister Modi has spoken multiple times about the difficulties of functioning in old buildings, including lack of natural light and inefficient design.

The Central Vista renovation addresses these practical concerns by improving office design, strengthening collaboration and lowering travel time amongst government ministries that were before split over several locations.

In order to connect the main government buildings and lessen traffic throughout the central administrative district, automated people movers are also part of the reconstruction design.