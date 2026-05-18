Principal Shooter in WB CM Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath's Murder Arrested in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Rath was shot dead at point-blank range on May 6 near his home in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, shortly after the conclusion of the West Bengal assembly elections.
- India News
- 1 min read
In a major breakthrough in the high-profile contract killing of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, law enforcement agencies have arrested the key shooter, Rajkumar, from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Rath was shot dead at point-blank range on May 6 near his home in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas, shortly after the conclusion of the West Bengal assembly elections.
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