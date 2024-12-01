Prithviraj Chavan Bats For 100% VVPAT Verification, Claims EC Has 'Something To Hide'

Pune: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Sunday sought 100 per cent counting of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

The senior Congress leader, though he did not elaborate, alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had 'something to hide'.

What is VVPAT?

The VVPAT is a vote verification mechanism that lets voters see whether their votes have been recorded correctly through a slip that is briefly visible after the EVM button is pressed.

Chavan Lost By Almost 40,000 Votes

Chavan lost from Karad South to BJP's Atul Suresh Bhosale by a margin of 39,355 votes in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, the results of which were announced on November 23.

He was in the city to meet social activist Baba Adhav. who ended his protest on Saturday here against EVM 'irregularities' and alleged money power in politics.

Results of Assembly Elections Unexpected, Says Chavan

Chavan told reporters, "I am here to extend support to Baba Adhav. The results of the assembly elections are unexpected. Six months back, we had success in the Lok Sabha polls (with Maha Vikas Aghadi winning 30 out of 48 seats). There was nothing as such, due to which results would be so different in the assembly polls. We (MVA) had expected a change in the state."

Chavan's Demand To ECI

"Many persons have demanded that polls be conducted through ballot papers. I demand that every VVPAT slip must be counted. We have scheduled a meeting with the Election Commission of India (on this issue following Maharashtra polls)," he added.

"I don't know what the ECI will discuss with us on this issue but I will demand to count every receipt. I think there's something the Election Commission wants to hide," he said.

"If democracy has to be saved, then there is a strong need for change. I would like to thank Baba Adhav for his protest," the former Union minister said.

Adhav had started his protest on Thursday at Pune's Phule Wada, the residence of iconic social reformer Jyotiba Phule.