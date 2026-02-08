Vijayapura: A private jet belonging to Redbird Aviation crashed in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Sunday. According to initial reports, the light aircraft was carrying two passengers at the time of the crash. Both occupants of the aircraft sustained serious injuries in the incident, which took place at Mangalur village in Babaleshwar taluk.

According to sources, the jet was travelling from Kalaburagi to Belagavi when it was forced to make an emergency landing after running out of fuel. The aircraft subsequently crashed into a farmer's agricultural field in Mangalur village.

The injured people have been identified as captain Kunal Malhotra and trainee pilot Goutam Sankar. The duo have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Babaleshwar police rushed to the spot following the crash. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Babaleshwar Police Station.

The aircraft has been identified as a Cessna 172 Tango Charlie.

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained as further investigations into the matter is underway.

