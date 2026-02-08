Updated 8 February 2026 at 16:19 IST
Redbird Private Jet Crashes In Karnataka's Vijayapura, Pilots Injured
Red Bird Aviation's private jet travelling from Kalaburagi to Belagavi crash-landed in a Vijayapura farmer's field after running out of fuel mid-flight. No fatalities were reported, but the two occupants were seriously injured and hospitalised.
- India News
- 1 min read
Vijayapura: A private jet belonging to Redbird Aviation crashed in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Sunday. According to initial reports, the light aircraft was carrying two passengers at the time of the crash. Both occupants of the aircraft sustained serious injuries in the incident, which took place at Mangalur village in Babaleshwar taluk.
According to sources, the jet was travelling from Kalaburagi to Belagavi when it was forced to make an emergency landing after running out of fuel. The aircraft subsequently crashed into a farmer's agricultural field in Mangalur village.
The injured people have been identified as captain Kunal Malhotra and trainee pilot Goutam Sankar. The duo have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Babaleshwar police rushed to the spot following the crash. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Babaleshwar Police Station.
Advertisement
The aircraft has been identified as a Cessna 172 Tango Charlie.
The exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained as further investigations into the matter is underway.
Advertisement
Developing…
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 8 February 2026 at 15:34 IST