Private Jet Skids Off Runway in UP’s Farrukhabad, All On Board Safe

According to police sources, the aircraft skidded off the runway during a routine check-up after facing a brief technical difficulty. | Image: ANI video grab

FARRUKHABAD (UP): A private jet (VT-DEZ) suffered a minor accident near the runway in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday afternoon. According to police sources, the aircraft skidded off the runway during a routine check-up after facing a brief technical difficulty.

Officials said the jet had arrived carrying an investor contributing Rs 570 crore towards projects aimed at boosting investment in a developing India.

“The pilot faced a slight problem during landing, causing the aircraft to veer off the runway,” a senior police official said, adding, “There were no casualties or injuries. Everyone on board is safe.”

Visuals from the site show the jet resting just off the tarmac, with emergency personnel and police teams present.

Authorities confirmed that the aircraft sustained minor damage and an inquiry is being conducted into the cause of the incident. Local administration and airport staff swiftly reached the spot, ensuring that the situation remained under control.