Published 14:55 IST, February 4th 2025

Private School in Karnataka Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Through Email

An intensive search was carried out on the school premises, and it turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Private School in Karnataka Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Through Email (Representational Picture)
Private School in Karnataka Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Through Email (Representational Picture) | Image: PTI

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A private school in the city received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, following which the students were evacuated, police said.

An intensive search was carried out on the school premises, and it turned out to be a hoax, they said.

"A private educational institution in Kalaburagi city received a threat email. As soon as the institute informed us, local police arrived at the scene and evacuated the students. We immediately deployed an anti-sabotage team along with a bomb detection and disposal squad to thoroughly inspect and sanitise the area," Kalaburagi police commissioner Sharanappa S D told PTI.

After a comprehensive screening, it was confirmed to be a hoax bomb threat email, he added.

A case has been registered and the matter will be investigated, he said.

Sharing further details about the email, Sharanappa said the subject mentioned an RDX bomb blast in the school, but the entire content was in Tamil.

He said that upon translation into English, the email was found to discuss Tamil Nadu politics. 

