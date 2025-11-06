Updated 6 November 2025 at 19:27 IST
Privilege Committee Issues Notices To Kejriwal, Sisodia, And Two Other AAP Leaders
Delhi Assembly's Privilege Committee summons AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to appear on November 13th in connection with the alleged 'Phansi Ghar' controversy.
New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other prominent AAP leaders, including former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, have been issued notices by the Privilege Committee of the Delhi Assembly. The committee has directed them to appear before the committee on November 13th. The Privilege Committee's move has ignited another political face-off between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.
According to reports, the notice has been issued over the controversy surrounding the alleged ‘Phansi Ghar’ or gallows, which was renovated and inaugurated by Kejriwal in 2022 as a memorial to freedom fighters. However, the BJP has disputed the existence of any gallows, claiming that it was merely a colonial-era lift shaft used for delivering food. The issue has led both sides to trade accusations and counter-accusations.
As per the sources, the Privilege Committee has asked Kejriwal, Sisodia, and other AAP leaders to present their views on the matter, specifically regarding the authenticity of the ‘Phansi Ghar’ and the circumstances surrounding its inauguration.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 6 November 2025 at 19:27 IST