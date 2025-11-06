Privilege Committee Issues Notices To Kejriwal, Sisodia, And Two Other AAP Leaders

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other prominent AAP leaders, including former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, have been issued notices by the Privilege Committee of the Delhi Assembly. The committee has directed them to appear before the committee on November 13th. The Privilege Committee's move has ignited another political face-off between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

According to reports, the notice has been issued over the controversy surrounding the alleged ‘Phansi Ghar’ or gallows, which was renovated and inaugurated by Kejriwal in 2022 as a memorial to freedom fighters. However, the BJP has disputed the existence of any gallows, claiming that it was merely a colonial-era lift shaft used for delivering food. The issue has led both sides to trade accusations and counter-accusations.