Priyanka Gandhi Carries Palestine Bag to Parliament, Draws Patriarchy Retort in Criticism Counter

New Delhi: Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra drew a lot of attention today with the bag she carried to the Parliament; the Congress leader was seen carrying a bag with ‘Palestine’ written on it. Priyanka Gandhi faced a lot of backlash over this bag to which she has responded with a ‘patriarchy’ remark. Watch the video of the Wayanad MP's patriarchy rebuttal…

Priyanka Gandhi Carries ‘Palestine’ Bag to Parliament

In a show of support for the people of Palestine, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday carried a bag to Parliament that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it. The Congress general secretary has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

Gandhi was seen carrying a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" and Palestinian emblems, including a watermelon -- seen as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, had last week called on Gandhi to congratulate the Congress leader on her recent election victory from Kerala's Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Faces Backlash Over ‘Palestine’ Bag

Priyanka Gandhi's indirect ‘pro-Palestine’ statement has caused a lot of backlash on social media. In a post on ‘X’, Andhra Pradesh BJP President Vishnu Vardhan Reddyhas called out the Congress General Secretary for keeping mum on attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh but carrying on with appeasement politics with the Palestine bag.

An ‘X’ user said in a post, “I hope Priyanka Gandhi also carries a bag with Kashmiri Hindus, Bangladesh, Uighyur written on it. Can she?”

Another ‘X’ user went on to say, “Congress is the original Muslim league. Rahul Gandhi is Muhammad Nehru Raul Vinci Gandos. Who is Priyanka Bhadra you guys please decide.”

Priyanka Gandhi's Patriarchy Rebuttal On Backlash Over Palestine Bag

On being asked about the reason behind carrying the Palestine bag in the Parliament, the backlash she has been facing on the same and how it is being considered inappropriate for her as an MP, Priyanka Gandhi came with a ‘patriarchy’ response. The Wayanad MP said that this is ‘typical patriarchy’ where ‘she is being told what to wear and what not to wear’.

Times When Priyanka Gandhi Supported Palestinians

In June, Gandhi slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what she had said were the Israel government's "genocidal actions" in Gaza, as she accused him and his government of "barbarism". The Congress general secretary's remarks had come after Netanyahu defended Israel's ongoing war in Gaza in a speech to the US Congress.

Gandhi had said it was no longer enough to speak up for the civilians, mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, aid workers, journalists, teachers, writers, poets, senior citizens and the thousands of innocent children who were being wiped out day after day by the "horrific genocide" taking place in Gaza. "It is the moral responsibility of every right-thinking individual, including all those Israeli citizens who do not believe in hatred and violence, and every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government's genocidal actions and force them to stop," she had said in a post on X.