Priyanka Gandhi Stays Muted On Naravane Memoir Row, Dodges Questions After Former Army Chief Exposes Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: After Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra on Friday has also dodged Republic's questions following former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s massive expose on Congress’ Galwan narrative.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was confronted by a reporter from Republic Bharat at Lucknow’s airport this morning. He was questioned about remarks made by former Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane in a recent interview. In a similar pattern of events, Priyanka Vadra followed Gandhi's footsteps, and went completely silent on the political row involving General Naravane's memoir. Despite repeated questions put forth by Republic TV, the Wayanad MP chose to not not respond at all.

Former Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday, broke his silence on the ongoing controversy regarding his unpublished memoir ‘Four Stars of Destiny’. Speaking exclusively to Republic’s anchor Alisha Nair, General Naravane had firmly countered Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party’s theories on Galwan. The political row flared after Rahul Gandhi cited the unpublished memoir in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, sparking up the 2020 standoff with China and alleging that the former Army Chief was left without political backing at a critical moment.

