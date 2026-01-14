Updated 14 January 2026 at 18:07 IST
Pro-Khamenei Protest held in Kargil; Symbolic Coffins of Trump, Netanyahu Paraded
Kargil residents protested against American interference in Iran, supporting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei amid ongoing unrest. Thousands condemned foreign intervention, displayed Indian and Iranian flags, and emphasized national sovereignty, calling for respect for Iran's independence and territorial integrity.
Kargil: Kargil witnessed a massive public protest on Tuesday as residents staged a demonstration against what they described as America’s interference in Iran’s internal affairs, expressing support for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei even as major anti-regime demonstrations continue in parts of Iran.
Thousands of people gathered at key locations in the town, raising slogans against foreign intervention and condemning the policies of the United States and Israel. Protesters displayed placards and chanted messages supporting Iran’s sovereignty, calling for an end to external influence in the region.
Visuals from the protest showed people waving both Indian and Iranian flags. Symbolic coffins bearing the names of former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were placed on the road as part of the demonstration, reflecting anger over what protesters termed US and Israeli involvement in Iran’s domestic and regional matters.
Speakers at the rally voiced solidarity with Iran’s leadership at a time when the country is witnessing growing unrest over economic hardships and political issues. The protesters accused Western powers of attempting to destabilise Iran and called for respect for the nation’s independence.
The demonstrators said the rally was aimed at showing unity with Iran and opposing what they termed unjust interference by global powers. The protest remained peaceful, with participants emphasising the need to respect the independence and territorial integrity of nations.
Local organisers stated that the turnout reflected widespread public sentiment in Kargil against foreign intervention in West Asian affairs and in support of Iran during the current developments.
