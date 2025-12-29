'Profound Blow to Humanity': Union Minister Scindia Condemns Attack on Tripura Students in Dehradun

New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday expressed deep anguish over the brutal attack on Angel Chakma and Michael, students from Tripura, in Dehradun, calling the incident a "profound blow to humanity and sensitivity".

In a post shared on X, Scindia said, "The inhuman incident involving Angel Chakma and Michael from Tripura in Dehradun has deeply distressed and shocked me. This is not merely a criminal incident, but a profound blow to humanity and sensitivity. I understand the unbearable grief of the victims' family and stand with them in this difficult time."

The Union Minister said he had spoken in detail with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and urged him to ensure a fair, swift and strict investigation into the matter. He stressed that those responsible must be brought to justice and punished with the harshest penalties to send a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated.

"Regarding this serious case, I have spoken in detail with the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri @pushkardhami ji, and firmly urged that a fair, swift, and most stringent investigation of this matter be ensured, and that the culprits be brought within the ambit of the law and awarded the harshest possible punishment, so that the victims receive justice and a clear message goes out to society that there is no place for such crimes," Scindia asserted.

The Union Minister also said he had discussed the matter with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, assuring him that the Central Government stands firmly with the state during this difficult period. He added that crimes targeting human dignity are unacceptable under any circumstances.

"At the same time, while discussing this matter with the Honorable Chief Minister of Tripura @DrManikSaha2 ji, I have made it clear that in this difficult time, the Central Government stands firmly with the state. Such crimes against human dignity are a direct assault on the values of both our society and our Constitution, which cannot be accepted under any circumstances," Scindia added.

Earlier, MBA student Anjel Chakma was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Five people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Among them, two accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home.