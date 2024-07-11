sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:55 IST, July 11th 2024

Prosecuting People Not a Solution to Child Marriages: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court while reserving a verdict on the PIL over the increase in child marriages stated Prosecution will not help eradicate the issue

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prosecuting persons involved in child marriages will not resolve the problem which has social dimensions, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday
09:55 IST, July 11th 2024