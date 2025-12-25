'Protected India's Identity, Unity, Pride': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His Birth Anniversary

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as well as Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malaviya, on their birth anniversaries, praising their contributions to upholding India's identity, unity, and pride.

At a public event in Lucknow, PM Modi said, "Today, the land of Lucknow is witnessing a new inspiration. I extend Christmas greetings to the country and the world. Millions of Christian families in India are celebrating the festival today. We all wish that the spirit of Christmas brings happiness into everyone’s life... December 25th also brings with it the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries of two great personalities of the country: Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bharat Ratna Madan Mohan Malaviya. These two great men protected India's identity, unity, and pride and left an indelible mark on nation-building."

"December 25th is also the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bijli Pasi... It is also a coincidence that Atal Ji himself issued a postage stamp in honour of Maharaja Bijli Pasi in the year 2000. On this auspicious day, I respectfully pay my tributes to Malaviya Ji, Atal Ji, and Maharaja Bijli Pasi," he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the recognition Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel received under the BJP government.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united our country, but after independence, there were attempts to diminish his work and stature. It was the BJP that gave Sardar Patel the respect he deserved by building the tallest statue in the world. Every year on October 31st, the country organises National Unity Day. In our country, even the contribution of tribals was not given due respect for decades... The politics of pariwarvaad (dynastic politics) has a special identity; it is full of insecurity. That is why, for pariwaarvaadis, it becomes compulsory to shorten the lines of others so that the status of their family can be highlighted and their shop can continue to operate," PM Modi said.

He further criticised the Congress and Samajwadi parties for "destroying" the legacy of iconic figures.

"After independence, a tendency emerged to connect all the good work in India to a single family. Whether it was books, government schemes, institutions, streets, or squares—it was all tied to the pride of one family... The BJP has taken the country out of this old system. Our government, serving Mother India, is giving respect to everyone’s contribution. Today, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue stands on Kartavya Path in Delhi," PM Modi said.

"No one can forget how Baba Saheb Ambedkar's legacy was destroyed. The royal family of Congress committed this sin in Delhi, and here in UP, the Samajwadi Party people did the same. But the BJP did not let Baba Saheb's legacy be destroyed. Today, from Delhi to London, Baba Ambedkar's Panch Teerth celebrates his legacy," he added.

The Prime Minister also touched upon India's telecom revolution, crediting Atal Bihari Vajpayee for laying the foundation of the nation's digital growth.

"...Today, there is much discussion about digital identity. The foundation for this was laid by Atal Ji's government. The work on a special card that began during his time has now become world-renowned as Aadhaar. The credit for accelerating the telecom revolution also goes to Atal Ji. The telecom policy formulated by his government made it easier to bring phones and the internet to every household. Today, India is one of the countries with the highest number of mobile and internet users. Wherever Atal Ji is today, he would be happy to know that in the last 11 years, India has become the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world, and Uttar Pradesh—the state he represented as an MP—has become India's number one mobile manufacturing state," he said.

The Prime Minister's remarks followed the inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal on the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The site serves as a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of the revered statesman.