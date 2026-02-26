Protest Erupts Outside JNU Over Rohith Act & VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's 'Dalit Victim Card' Remark

New Delhi: Fresh protests broke out outside the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), with the demonstrators demanding the enactment of UGC regulations along with the Rohith Act and the resignation of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over her alleged casteist remarks at a recent podcast. Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed outside the university campus hours before the march was scheduled by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU).