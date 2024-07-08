sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:33 IST, July 8th 2024

Protesters Block Highways Across Israel, Urges For Ceasefire to Bring Back Hostages

Marking nine months since the war in Gaza started, Israeli protesters blocked highways across the country on Sunday, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down and pushing for a ceasefire to bring back scores of hostages held by Hamas.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Protesters Block Highways Across Israel, Calls For Ceasefire to Bring Back Hostages | Image: Reuters
