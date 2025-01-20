sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:35 IST, January 20th 2025

Protests Erupt Over Life Sentence To Sanjoy Roy in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

Soon after a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case, junior doctors expressed outrage.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Protest Outside Kolkata Court
Soon after a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case, junior doctors expressed outrage. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Soon after a Kolkata court sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case, junior doctors expressed outrage, accusing the court of making a mockery of justice.

They staged a protest outside Sealdah Court, demanding stricter punishment for the convict, with many calling for the death penalty.

Updated 16:40 IST, January 20th 2025