'Proud Saviours Of Nation': Arunachal Toddler's Adorable Expressions While Singing National Anthem Wins Netizens' Hearts

Mutchu Mithi, BJP MLA and State Chief Spokesperson for BJP Arunachal Pradesh, shared a heartwarming video on his X account on Friday, featuring a toddler singing the national anthem with remarkable dedication.

He captioned the video, "'A little voice somewhere in Arunachal echoing a mighty nation's anthem, letting the world know, 'I am India, and India is me.' Jai Hind.'"

The video shows the little girl, dressed in a school uniform, singing the national anthem with her eyes closed, exuding patriotism through her expressive gestures.

Her dedication and respect for the country have captured the attention of netizens.

Mithi tagged several handles, including @BJP4Arunachal, @BJP4India, and @PemaKhanduBJP, among others.

Many are amazed that, despite her young age, she embodies the ethos of the nation so well and sings the anthem with full patriotic fervor.

Netizens have praised her ability to remember the anthem and sing it clearly with pride in her heart.

She opened her eyes only after completing the entire anthem.

The video has gone viral on social media with netizens going gaga over her adorable expressions. Most people have liked the post, calling the little girl's expressions "cute."

Replying to the post, one social media user wrote, "These daughters and granddaughters of India will be the proud saviors of the nation. Proud, beautiful, strong."

Another user commented, "Cutest thing on the internet."

A third user remarked, "A tight slap for 'those' who don't bother to stand for the national anthem. This video is both strong and cute."