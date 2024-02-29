PSI Held for Bribery in Dhule, Was Caught by ACB in 2010 as Well | Image: Freepik

Mumbai: A police sub inspector was held for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Dhule in Maharashtra, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Arif Ali Sayyad, attached to Azad Nagar police station there, had initially sought Rs 50,000 from the complainant in return for submitting a favourable report in court in a cheating case, the official said.

"He was earlier held in 2010 for taking a bribe of Rs 70,000," the ACB official added. (With inputs from PTI)