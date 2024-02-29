Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

PSI Held for Bribery in Dhule, Was Caught by ACB in 2010 as Well

A police sub inspector was held for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Dhule in Maharashtra, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
arrested
PSI Held for Bribery in Dhule, Was Caught by ACB in 2010 as Well | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: A police sub inspector was held for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Dhule in Maharashtra, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Arif Ali Sayyad, attached to Azad Nagar police station there, had initially sought Rs 50,000 from the complainant in return for submitting a favourable report in court in a cheating case, the official said.

"He was earlier held in 2010 for taking a bribe of Rs 70,000," the ACB official added. (With inputs from PTI) 

