Humanity Dead: Celebrations Continue Inside Chinnaswamy As Stampede Claims 11 Lives

Bengaluru: Shocking scenes have emerged from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where an evening meant to celebrate turned into a tragedy. As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) basked in the glory of their historic maiden IPL title win, a deadly stampede unfolded outside the stadium, claiming 11 lives and injuring several others.

The chaos erupted as thousands of fans rushed toward the venue for the felicitation event of the RCB players. The chaos led to a deadly stampede outside the stadium, leaving 11 cricket fans dead and several others injured. Disturbing visuals showed fans being carried on shoulders to get them medical attention.

The stampede outside the stadium got worse by the second, yet the title celebrations inside went on unfazed. The fireworks lit up the sky, music blared, and players lifted the trophy to deafening applause. The disconnect between celebration and catastrophe has sparked public outrage, with many calling the ongoing festivities “cold-blooded”.

Amid the chilling scenes outside Chinnaswamy, a new narrative against the cold-blooded nature of the celebrations is emerging on X.

About 18 hours earlier, after RCB ended their 18-year title drought against Punjab Kings, the team had posted a cheeky image captioned: “To whomsoever it may concern,” mocking critics and poking fun at the long wait.

Now, a similar image is doing the rounds — this time edited by netizens to read: “HUMANITY DEAD.”

The image has since become a symbol of public grief and anger, reflecting the belief that the franchise and authorities prioritised spectacle over safety.

'Very Sad Indeed': IPL Chairman Responded

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal responded to the incident, distancing the league from the planning of the felicitation event.

“We had no knowledge of a victory parade — I don’t know who organised it, how it was planned and how it went through. But very sad indeed,” he said.

His remarks have intensified the debate over accountability, with fingers now pointed at RCB management, local authorities, and the Karnataka state government.

Public Demands Justice